'It’s been another incredibly successful event': Winners crowned as Shropshire celebrates apprenticeship stars

The event returned after a successful debut last year, crowning 10 category winners plus an overall Apprentice of the Year for both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

The 2025 Shropshire Telford and Wrekin Awards winners

Agata Serafin, from Elite Precast Concrete, was named Telford and Wrekin Apprentice of the Year, having also won the Manufacturing and Engineering title.

Around 200 guests at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel heard how she had always wanted to work in engineering and design, with colleagues saying her ‘enthusiasm to learn and progress’ was witnessed every day.

Honor Davies, from SJ Roberts Construction at Marton, lifted the Shropshire Apprentice of the Year award after winning the Construction and Civil Engineering title.

Agata Serafin (left) and Honor Davies – the Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire apprentices of the year

It was a good night all round for SJ Roberts, which was also named Large Apprentice Employer of the Year.

The company is currently ranked 13th in the UK Government’s list of top 20 SME apprentice employers, and best in the Midlands.

The Medium-Sized Apprentice Employer of the Year award went – for a second successive year – to Pave Aways of Knockin.

The former Shropshire Company of the Year has been nurturing apprentices for over 50 years and has supported more than 70 people into careers in construction.

The prize for Small Employer of the Year went to Shrewsbury-based IT and cybersecurity specialists Start-Tech. Guests were told how two of the company’s seven apprentices have progressed into leadership roles.

The competition was organised and delivered by the independent media team behind Shropshire Business Live TV, which filmed the event for broadcast over the coming days. It has been created to celebrate the brightest apprentices in the area, as well as recognising employers for their support of apprenticeship programmes.

Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business magazine and host of the awards, said: “The quality and volume of entries once again surpassed expectations, and our panel of independent judges wanted to let finalists know how difficult their decisions had been.

“It’s been another incredibly successful event, and we’re looking forward to making ita regular fixture on the Shropshire business calendar. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us and made this fantastic event possible once again.”

This year’s event was backed by some of the county’s biggest and best names, led by headline sponsor Telford College, and the Marches Careers Hub.

Category sponsors included Keele University, WR Partners, In-Comm Training, J&PR, ANTA Education, Shrewsbury College, McPhillips, SBC Training, PaveAways, and Purple Frog Systems.

Full list of winners:

Apprentice of the Year (Shropshire)

Honor Davies (SJ Roberts Construction/University of Wolverhampton)

Apprentice of the Year (Telford and Wrekin)

Agata Serafin (Elite Precast Concrete/Telford College)

IT and Digital

Josh Howse (Learning Community Trust/Telford College)

Health and Social Care

Keeley Martin (Coverage Care/SBC Training)

Construction and Civil Engineering

Honor Davies (SJ Roberts Construction/University of Wolverhampton)

Business, Legal and Finance

Summer Craven (Dodd Group/Telford College)

Creative and Media

Charlie-Mae Grimston (Purple Frog Systems/Telford College)

Manufacturing and Engineering

Agata Serafin (Elite Precast Concrete/Telford College)

Early Years and Education

Tom Miles (Castle House, Newport/Telford College)

Small Employer

Start-Tech, Shrewsbury

Medium Employer

Pave Aways, Knockin

Large Employer

SJ Roberts Construction, Marton