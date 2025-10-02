'Really tough decisions': Manufacturing firm boss lays off staff while awaiting support to get through JLR crisis

Michael Beese is managing director of Genex UK Ltd, a press work company which employs 17 people and provides parts for several tier 1 suppliers to car-maker JLR, which had to shut down its production on September 1 after falling victim to cyber attackers at the end of August.

JLR has said it aims to restart production shortly and the Government has in the last few days announced that it will underwrite a £1.5 billion loan guarantee to help the Coventry-based car manufacturer and its struggling supply chain, but there are concerns about how long it will take for cash to trickle down to businesses which are already on the brink.

As a result of the crisis and the uncertainties, Mr Beese told how he has already had to lay off workers at his firm in Fryers Road, Bloxwich, Walsall.

He said: “We’ve kept working, building some stock to keep our employees in work, but we’ve run out of space and material. I have now laid off staff due to the uncertain short-term future.