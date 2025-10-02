'We’ve bounced back thanks to hard work and smart changes': Bridgnorth Aluminium sales rise amid challenging conditions

The company, the UK’s only fully integrated producer of flat rolled aluminium coils for customers around the world, saw sales rise nine per cent despite challenging trading conditions.

Gerhard Trilling, general manager, said: “The last year has been a year of real progress for Bridgnorth Aluminium. After a tough 2023, we’ve bounced back thanks to the hard work of our team and some smart changes to how we operate.

"We’ve improved productivity, cut costs, and strengthened our relationships with customers and seen new projects delivered.

Gerhard Trilling, general manager of Bridgnorth Aluminium

"Highlights have included a new major multi-year contract with an EU client and the investment of nearly £2m in new filtration technology at our Shropshire site. This upgrade will help us supply cleaner, higher-quality aluminium for electric vehicles and packaging — two markets that are growing fast.

“I’d also like to thank our workforce here in Bridgnorth - the shopfloor, engineering and maintenance teams all went the extra mile and stepped up to take up overtime opportunities and postpone holidays as demand for our products rose in the last year.

“We’re also continuing to focus on sustainability, with new initiatives to reduce our energy use and carbon footprint.”

The business, which employs 320 people, recently launched a new recruitment drive and is looking to create up to 10 new jobs in the coming months.

“Like many in the metals sector, we continue to navigate a challenging environment. Uncertainty over global trading conditions, the new US tariffs, the introduction of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and persistently high energy costs all present ongoing pressures.

“But despite these headwinds, Bridgnorth Aluminium remains focused on resilience, innovation and supporting our customers in the UK and internationally."

The annual accounts also reveal that Bridgnorth Aluminium has donated more than £50,000 to local charities in the past year.

The company manufactures aluminium coils for lithographic printing plates, packaging, and battery foil stocks for electrification.