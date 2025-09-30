Activities include orienteering, survival challenges, high ropes, treetop adventures, canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and stargazing at the internationally recognised Elan Valley Dark Sky Park, one of the UK’s premier night sky destinations

Part of the Crest Hotels Group and one of Wales’ most iconic conference venues, The Metropole has partnered with local businesses to offer unique retreats that blend productive business sessions with adventure-led experiences in the breath-taking landscape of Mid Wales.

With hybrid working now the norm for over a quarter of UK employees, in-person team experiences have never been more important. Companies are increasingly seeking creative ways to strengthen team cohesion, communication, and trust.

The Metropole Hotel’s retreats deliver exactly that. Activities include orienteering, survival challenges, high ropes, treetop adventures, canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and stargazing at the internationally recognised Elan Valley Dark Sky Park, one of the UK’s premier night sky destinations. Set in a tranquil valley, the hotel provides the perfect backdrop for both work and relaxation.

Elan Valley Lodge, a longstanding partner of the Metropole Hotel, offers 73 square miles of mountains and moorland, ideal for outdoor adventures and tailored development programmes.

From ropes courses and reservoir-based water sports to climbing, abseiling, and orienteering, activities are designed to challenge, energise, and inspire teams.

The Lodge works closely with organisers to understand organisational culture and desired outcomes, creating bespoke retreats that mix theory and practical tasks to develop leadership, communication, problem-solving, and team-building skills.

Beyond Elan Valley Lodge, The Metropole collaborates with more than 20 other local partners to create full team-building weekends. Experiences range from wine and gin tastings to buggy building and racing, treetop adventures, and wild camping, combining challenge, fun, and shared memories with business sessions.

To celebrate this offering, The Metropole Hotel and Elan Valley Lodge are giving one organisation the chance to win a complimentary overnight team-building retreat for up to 20 delegates.

The package includes overnight accommodation, full Welsh breakfast at Radnor Miles Restaurant, evening two-course meal, all-day access to the Wedgewood Room conference set-up and a half-day fun, high-energy team-building session: Orienteering Poker

Orienteering Poker is an engaging and accessible team challenge. Teams of six to eight compete to create the highest “poker hand” by visiting locations around Llandrindod Wells, answering questions about each spot, solving puzzles, and bidding at auctions. Strategy, logic, and teamwork are rewarded, and all teams share fun, laughter, and memorable moments. The session lasts around two hours and is fully facilitated with all materials provided.

Sam Batten, Manager of The Metropole Hotel, says: "In today’s remote working world, businesses need fresh ways to bring people together. Our retreats combine purposeful meetings with exceptional hospitality and unforgettable outdoor experiences in a stunning Welsh valley. It’s the perfect way to reconnect teams, spark creativity, and enhance wellbeing."

Roy Davies, Owner of Elan Valley Lodge, adds: "We’ve been delivering outdoor experiences for over 20 years, and our partnership with The Metropole allows businesses to experience the very best of Mid Wales. From orienteering to cycling, our activities give teams shared challenges and memories that last long after they return to work."

With luxury accommodation, versatile meeting spaces, and a wide range of engaging team-building activities, The Metropole Hotel offers the ideal environment to focus, relax, and re-energise, making it a standout destination for corporate retreats.

For more information and to enter the competition, visit: https://www.metropole.co.uk/conferences/win-a-corporate-retreat/. The competition runs until October 18. The winner will be contacted directly by Crest Hotels via email.



