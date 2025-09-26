The future of tourism in Kington to be subject of a vital meeting

Kington Tourist Group will be holding an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday, November 19 at 7pm at The Burton Hotel, Kington to discuss the future of Tourism in Kington.

The Tourist Group has five members of the committee who will not be seeking re-election at the annual general meeting in March 2026 and organisers need to find a new treasurer and secretary plus more people to volunteer their time to help in the TIC office.

A spokesperson said: “We are an active group providing a valuable asset to the town that is enjoyed and appreciated very gratefully by all the visitors who visit the TIC office and see a nice friendly face, eager to give out local information and tips to promote our town and surrounding local community.

“If you feel that you can offer any help or assistance, please come along to this meeting and show your support.”

Further information prior to the meeting can be given by contacting Margaret Pengelley on 01544 327207.