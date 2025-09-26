New installation at Percy Thrower's Garden Centre brings parcel convenience to customers

Visitors to Blue Diamond Garden Centres can now access YEEP! smart parcel delivery and collection lockers thanks to installations organised by location experts LockerQuest.

The team at LockerQuest have overseen the process for 34 lockers to be put in place, offering convenient parcel services for visitors to retail sites operated by Blue Diamond, the largest garden centre group in the UK and the Channel Islands, which boasts 52 sites in total and employs 5,000 staff.

LockerQuest CEO Jonathan White

As well as Percy Thrower's Garden Centre in Shrewsbury, YEEP! lockers are also located at Yarnton Home and Garden in Oxfordshire, Van Hage Amwell in Ware, Hertfordshire, and Harlow Garden Centre in Essex.

LockerQuest helps business and property owners generate extra income by bringing lockers to unused or underutilised space and increasing customer footfall, managing the process from surveys through to installation and providing ongoing account management.

YEEP! parcel lockers have been installed at Blue Diamond Garden Centres

Blue Diamond Group concessions manager Glen Sheldrake said: "We are delighted to partner with LockerQuest to bring convenient parcel services to add to the offering for our customers.

"The YEEP! lockers enhance the overall customer experience at our garden centres while generating additional revenue from previously under used space."

LockerQuest CEO Jonathan White said: "Our partnership with Blue Diamond represents another significant step forward in our drive to expand parcel locker accessibility across the UK. BlueDiamond sites are conveniently located, making them ideal locations as they serve high volumes of people daily with the security and accessibility that modern consumers demand.

"Our space partners receive guaranteed annual rental income for each locker installed, with no installation or maintenance costs. The lockers generate additional revenue streams while enhancing the customer experience for garden centre visitors and introducing new customers who pop in to use the lockers."

The collaboration with Blue Diamond adds to LockerQuest's growing portfolio of partnerships, which includes established relationships with YEEP!, Amazon, Shift and Thinventory. The company has installed more than 1,200 lockers across diverse locations including shopping centres, convenience stores, train stations, car parks, hotels, leisure facilities and now garden centres throughout the UK.

LockerQuest continues to actively seek new space partners and hosts interested in generating additional revenue through parcel locker installations.