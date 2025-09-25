Historic West Midlands woodlands walk opned for the first time in nearly 1,000 years with 190,000 new trees

‘The Bradford Walk’ was officially unveiled by Sir William Worsley, chair of the Forestry Commission, on Wednesday September 24.

The estates, bordering Shropshire and Staffordshire, are home to historic woodlands which cover almost 10 per cent of the land and for nearly 1,000 years access has been private.

The new walk, however, now offers public access - combining 10 miles of newly-created permissive paths with existing paths to enhance connectivity.

Alexander Newport, managing director of Bradford Estates, said: “We want to open up our beautiful estates in a sensitive way and create connectivity for both native wildlife and the local community as well as visitors to the area.

“In these times, when people are calling for more green space, access to nature has never been more important.

“As an organisation, we are also acutely aware of the Climate Emergency and believe this scheme will contribute towards the nation’s net zero targets.”

The new walk is part of Bradford Estates’ 100-Year Plan, championed by custodians Alexander and Eliza Newport, and the project integrates historic woodland with newly planted areas.

More than 190,000 new trees have been planted to create connectivity through the landscape for people and wildlife - with the planting and access funded through the English Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO), administered by the Forestry Commission.

The project supports Bradford Estates’ aim to increase woodland cover on its landholding to 20 per cent over the next 15 years to help capture carbon dioxide as a contribution towards the UK’s net zero targets.

The planting of the trees was completed by the end of the 2025 planting season with the trails construction completed subsequently along with wayfinding, gates and other infrastructure.

In an innovative approach, the planting has been entirely plastic-free. Bradford Estates invested nearly double the usual costs to use eco-friendly tree guards made from cotton and pine resin to help eliminate plastic from the environment and reduce the CO2 generated through manufacturing and transportation.

‘The Bradford Walk’ - which according to the Forestry Commission has become the longest public path funded via the England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO) scheme - also aims to address the current fragmentation of public rights of way in the area, creating a cohesive network linking pleasure grounds, carriageways and heritage assets such as Weston Park, Boscobel House and Tong village.

Eliza Newport, of Bradford Estates and trustee of The Tree Council, said: “During Covid, we walked the forests and lakes on the estates and were inspired to find a way to open up these beautiful natural spaces for the community to enjoy. We wanted to reverse the trend of declining tree planting, maintain the lush forests and restore woodland habitats for today and for future generations to enjoy.

“It has taken almost five years, but we are proud to see this vision come to life.”

Keith Jones, area director at the Forestry Commission, said: “It’s fantastic to see the new woodland being planted at Bradford Estates. This project is an example of how landowners can play a key role in helping to achieve the national target for woodland cover in England and net zero target.

“The expansion of timber-producing woodlands, alongside improvements in water quality, nature recovery, and river ecosystems, is incredibly positive, as is offering the local community easier access to the woodlands and surrounding countryside.”

Future plans for the permissive trails include parking facilities, art installations and possibly a playground, establishing a community facility that will enable Bradford Estates to hold events and other activities.

Anyone wanting to find out more about the project can email enquiries@bradford-estates.co.uk