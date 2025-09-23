New appointment set to be 'real asset' at Shropshire marketing agency

Rowena Grundy has been appointed as the Oswestry-based company’s new account and campaign manager.

Rowena, who has been based in Shropshire for 40 years, is experienced in strategic planning, integrated marketing, and copywriting across both digital and traditional channels.

Rowena has a diverse background working with agencies and businesses across a range of industries, including jewellery, education, and pet care. This experience has given her expertise in the business to business, business to consumer and non-profit sectors.

Rowena Grundy of Martin and Jones

Most recently Rowena worked at Oswestry School, one of the UK’s oldest public schools, where she enhanced the school’s digital presence with short-form videos and built a strong social media community.

Prior to this, her career included roles at digital agency Hunter Bevan, CJ Wildlife, a major supplier of garden bird food, and a luxury jewellery chain manufacturer.

“It's an absolute pleasure to join the team at Martin & Jones Marketing,” Rowena said.

“I’m excited to be part of a growing local business that wants to support other local businesses with their marketing, and I’m looking forward to working on the great projects we have planned for our clients.”

In her new role Rowena will be responsible for managing client accounts and leading marketing campaigns to help businesses achieve their goals.

“We are delighted to welcome Rowena to the team. Her experience and natural flair for marketing are a real asset to our team and to all our clients,” said Director Ruth Martin.