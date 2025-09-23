Family lawyer from Telford with 25 years experience joins national firm

Sheeba Eeswaramoorthy, a specialist in family and matrimonial law, has spent her career supporting individuals and families through some of life’s most difficult transitions — including divorce, separation, child arrangements, domestic violence and financial matters.

With deep roots in both the West Midlands and Shropshire, Sheeba says she is well-placed to offer "sensitive, informed, and solution-focused" legal advice to clients in the region.

“I’m proud to be joining Richard Nelson LLP, a firm known for its dedication to client care and professionalism,” said Sheeba.

“Family law is deeply personal, and I’m committed to helping people navigate their legal challenges with clarity and compassion.”

Having worked with a broad range of clients and complex cases over the years, Sheeba brings not only legal acumen but also a reputation for empathetic and pragmatic support. A strong advocate and negotiator achieving the best interests of the clients she serves.

Richard Nelson LLP, a national firm with offices across England and Wales, continues to strengthen its family law offering by welcoming experienced practitioners like Sheeba who are deeply embedded in the communities they serve.

Sheeba will be offering services from the firm, working with clients throughout Shropshire — including Shrewsbury, Telford, and surrounding areas — as well as across the wider West Midlands.