Number of young unemployed rises by 20 per cent in Telford & Wrekin - but overall county jobless figures fall

According to new statistics released by the Government today, Shropshire saw a 12 per cent drop in the amount of people claiming Universal Credit, driven by a double-digit drop in the number of jobless over 55's.

The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics, cover the period from May to July 2025 - and came against a backdrop of rising unemployment nationally.

Overall, 590 fewer people in the Shropshire Council area are claiming work-related benefits, although the figures were tempered by a 3 per cent rise in the amount of people aged 18-24 who were out of work.

The Jobcentre in The Square, Shrewsbury

That figure was much higher in neighbouring Telford & Wrekin, where the number of young people claiming employment benefits was 19 per cent higher than it was for the same period a year ago.

Nonetheless, overall jobless figures fell by a modest one per cent in Telford & Wrekin, with 4,680 people now registered as claiming Universal Credit. A total of 4,535 people were claiming in the Shropshire Council area.

The falls in Shropshire bucked a regional trend, as unemployment in the wider West Midlands rose to 6 per cent - the highest figure in the country.

In the West Midlands 189,000 people were listed as unemployed, an increase of 1.2 per cent on figures for the same period last year and an increase of 0.9 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Duncan Campbell, regional Employment Manager with the Department for Work and Pensions(DWP) said job-centres across the county were now gearing up to work with retail-sector employers, with the rush to fill seasonal vacancies set to begin.

He added that many of those roles would lead to young people gaining permanent roles with the county's big supermarket employers.

"Young people can take advantage of exciting opportunities such as apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job fairs — all designed to build skills, boost confidence, and connect them directly with employers," he said.

“For those facing challenges in entering the workforce, our youth employability coaches offer specialist, one-to-one support, and we also provide financial assistance through the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover costs like travel, equipment, or clothing needed for work or training."

Nationally, the picture looked a little bleaker, with the unemployment rate climbing to the highest rate in four years, hitting 4.7 per cent and up 0.1 percentage points from a month earlier.

In futher signs of an economic slowdown, the number of vacancies in the economy was down by 119,000 on a year earlier, as firms advertised fewer vacancies for jobseekers.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said the figures show "signs of progress" with economic inactivity and redundancies continuing to fall.

“We must futureproof our workforce by giving people the opportunities and skills they need to secure the jobs of tomorrow," he said.

"It is vital that our £240 million Get Britain Working plan is felt by people across the country, whether it’s through targeted support for young people entering the workforce, or joining up work, health and skills support.

"The true strength of the UK’s economy lies in the British people, which is why we are unlocking opportunity in every part of the country to drive forward economic growth under our Plan for Change."