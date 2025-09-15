Ten new jobs created in Ludlow with opening of new Costa Coffee store

The new store at Rocks Green in Ludlow opened its doors to customers on Friday, September 12.

National chain Costa Coffee first lodged proposals to build an 1,800 square ft store on vacant land near Sainsbury’s supermarket early in 2024.

The site had remained vacant for some time following the opening of the supermarket in 2021, having originally been earmarked for a petrol station when planning applications were first submitted for the site four years earlier.

But in supporting documents, submitted alongside fresh plans for the coffee shop last year, developers said a lack of demand for the site from petrol retailers had led to them seeking alternative uses for the land.

Costa Coffee has opened its first new drive-thru store in Ludlow

Planning permission for the store was granted by Shropshire Council in May 2024.

According to documentation submitted with proposals in 2024, the new store is set to add around £250,000 per year to Ludlow's economy.

“We’re thrilled to have opened our first 'Drive Thru' store in Rock Green and to become part of the daily rituals of our customers in Ludlow," said Liz Webb, Area Manager at Costa Coffee.

"Whether they choose to sit in or use the 'Drive Thru', they’ll always find the same great Mocha Italia Signature taste coffee and a warm Costa Coffee welcome from our friendly team of baristas.”