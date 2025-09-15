Oswestry contractor Pave Aways completes initial works on £4m Telford market revamp

North Shropshire builder Pave Aways Ltd was appointed as main contractor for the refurbishment of Wellington Market in February, a project which got underway this year after Telford & Wrekin Counncil bagged £12 million of government funding for regeneration projects in the borough.

The Knockin-based firm has now completed its initial enabling works inside and outside the market building, which has seen some traders relocated, ahead of the start of the main works programme.

Telford & Wrekin Council says businesses will remain "open as usual throughout the project" although they may be in a different location whilst the phases of works take place.

“We’ve worked very closely with traders since the initial plans for the market were shared with them and are pleased that after taking their feedback on board the main works to transform the market can begin," said Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport.

“It’s essential that we carry out this refurbishment to safeguard the market for generations to come, improving facilities immensely whilst retaining the market’s historic original features.

“These are exciting times for Wellington Market and we can’t wait to see a revitalised market which people can be proud of and a place in the heart of the community where they can come to shop, eat and socialise.”

Final plans for the market's refurbishment have also now been agreed following one-to-one meetings with individual business owners and a series of trader engagement sessions at the market, the council says.

The authority has appointed experienced market renovators Group Ginger as architects for the scheme, which will see investment into the "neglected" market hall building, as well as improvements to the operation of the market.

Pave Aways was appointed in February this year to complete the works, having been hard at work refurbishing the former YMCA building on Walker Street since last year. The firm has also been carrying out refurbishment work at Wellington Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre, which reopened this month.

“We’re proud to be working with Telford & Wrekin Council on the transformation of Wellington Market – a project that will not only revitalise this much-loved historic space but also support the community and the traders who are at the heart of it," said Steven Owen, Managing Director at Pave Aways Ltd, following the announcement.

"Our priority throughout will be to deliver the works safely and respectfully, keeping the market open and accessible while minimising disruption. We will work closely with the market traders every step of the way.

"As a Shropshire-based business, we’re committed to using our trusted local supply chain wherever possible, helping to boost the local economy while delivering a high-quality project that the whole town can be proud of.”