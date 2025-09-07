JCB appoints new dealers in wake of tractor firms administration

It comes after Dunstall Holdings, the parent company of Shrewsbury's Rea Valley Tractors, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last month.

Adding pressure to the beleaguered firm, JCB has now announced replacement dealers.

The changes focus on the counties of Staffordshire, Shropshire, Cheshire, Derbyshire, and parts of Powys and Ceredigion, areas previously covered by Rea Valley Tractors.

JCB Agriculture Managing Director, John Smith, said: “We are moving quickly to appoint new dealers for these strategically important counties in order to retain the first-class sales and service that our customers have come to expect.

“We expect the transition to be seamless given the expertise and professionalism of the dealers being appointed. We would also like to thank Rea Valley Tractors for supporting JCB customers for the past 18 years.”

The firm said from this week, Sharmans Agricultural Ltd will extend its territory westwards to cover Derbyshire and Staffordshire up to the M6. The dealer will also be investing in brand-new premises to serve customers in this area.

Chandlers RFM JCB will expand its coverage to include Shropshire and Staffordshire to the west of the M6, operating from Bridgnorth. The dealer is also planning a brand-new depot in the Market Drayton area to provide additional support.

John Bownes will take over coverage of Cheshire operating from its centrally located base in Winsford. And in the short term, Emyr Evans will provide parts and technical service support in north and mid Powys and the north of Ceredigion. A permanent dealer appointment for sales and service in this area will be announced in due course.