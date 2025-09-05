New mortgage business launches in 'stunning' Shrewsbury town centre location

ERG Finance is based at Old Grammar School House at School Gardens, which was marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The second floor open plan office suite extends to 1,094 square feet and forms part of a Grade II Listed building located next to Shrewsbury Library.

Ryan Garbett, owner of ERG Finance, is excited to have launched his new venture after working in the industry for more than 20 years, providing clients with bespoke mortgage solutions.

ERG Finance' new home in Shrewsbury (TSR)

"The location of the new office is amazing. It’s also stunning as it has a lot of character with its beams. I just wanted a really nice space to work from and a new energy," he said.

“I’ve got other people joining me as well. There will be a team of five, so it’s just creating a different environment to work from.”

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for TSR, added: “The suite, which has been recently refurbished, benefits from a convenient location in Shrewsbury town centre.

“It provides well-appointed accommodation, a mix of cellular and open plan offices, with a number of period features throughout.

“It quickly appealed to Ryan Garbett as the ideal property to launch his new business and we wish him every success with ERG Finance.”