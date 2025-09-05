Main works at Wellington Market underway - but businesses open as usual

The completion of a series of enabling works inside and outside Wellington's Victorian market, means that the internal and external works for the multi-million pound refurbishment can begin.

Over the last few weeks, a small number of traders were relocated within the market into temporary stalls and one has moved into its permanent home - but businesses will remain open as usual throughout the works.

Now, hoarding and fencing is being erected at the market to secure off the area of works.

New directional signage - signposting customers to where traders will be temporarily relocated to - will also be installed in the coming days.

The main works at Wellington Market are now underway

The utlimate plans for the historic market involve a complete redesign of the market's internal layout to improve accessibility, and a series of projects to repair and improve the building's historic fabric.

There will also be an improved, covered outdoor space for events, an enhanced food court and expanded toilet facilities.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the work aims to "retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, providing high-quality spaces for existing traders and new, small independent businesses".

Latest artist’s impressions of how the market will look

While the work is underway, traders are being given a rental concession of 50 per cent up to the point they are moved, and an additional rental concession of 50 per cent for the first six months of trading in their new, permanent location.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, said: “We’ve worked very closely with traders since the initial plans for the market were shared with them and are pleased that after taking their feedback on board the main works to transform the market can begin.

“We will continue to work closely with traders during the refurbishment project and encourage people to continue to use the market and support our traders as the market will be open as usual throughout the works.

“It’s essential that we carry out this refurbishment to safeguard the market for generations to come, improving facilities immensely whilst retaining the market’s historic original features.

“These are exciting times for Wellington Market and we can’t wait to see a revitalised market which people can be proud of and a place in the heart of the community where they can come to shop, eat and socialise.”