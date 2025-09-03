Entire floor of prestige new Telford office building goes up for let for more than £100k per year

The fourth floor of The Quad, the authority's flagship education and business hub in Telford town centre, has been advertised to let for around £113,000 per year.

The £15 million building, which was built during the first phase of Telford's new Station Quarter regeneration project, opened its doors in September 2024.

Telford & Wrekin Council describes the building, which is also used by Telford College and Harper Adams University as a location for training and lectures, as a hub for "innovation, education, and professional development".

Small business incubator space has also been made available on the third floor of the building, aimed at providing space for smaller start-up firms.

"This new and exciting development comprises an imposing four-storey commercial building of high quality design offering modern office space, complemented by an on-site cafe/coffee shop on the ground floor (which is expected to open shortly)," said a listing by Telford-based estate agents Andrew Dixon and Co.

"The property is an office suite occupying the whole of the fourth floor, which is being offered as a turn-key letting. The suite is fitted out for immediate occupation with partitioned office space and meeting rooms and includes office furniture. The suite has its own WC and welfare facilities and lift access, and benefits from carpeted floors, comfort cooling and heating throughout."

The agents say additional office space is available on the ground floor if required by prospective tenants, and could potentially provide a dedicated reception area to complement the fourth-floor suite.

Elsewhere in the Station Quarter development, a £220m regeneration scheme in the heart of Telford, work on a £45m residential scheme set to deliver 189 new homes continues, following a "topping out" ceremony for a six-storey apartment building in July.

The homes will be available through a mix of private rent, affordable rent and shared ownership, the council says.

Work has also begun on the construction of a new 142-room Hampton by Hilton hotel on Ironmasters Way, which is expected to create around 40 new jobs when it opens in early 2027.