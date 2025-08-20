Jaguar Land Rover's 18,000 panel Wolverhampton roof-top solar scheme set to be biggest in UK

Around 18,000 panels are currently being bolted to the roof of the company's Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre (EPMC) in Wolverhampton, near Junction 2 of the M54.

The firm says completion of the scheme marks a significant milestone in its quest to become more energy efficient, with the firm committed to becoming a "net-zero" manufacturer by 2039 as part of its "reimagine" modernisation strategy.

Earlier this year, the firm also announced it was investing an extra £7 million to ramp up electrification processes at the Wolverhampton plant.

Jaguar Land Rover

The new 10.7MW system will generate approximately 9,512 MWh of electricity annually, which JLR says is enough to power over 3,500 homes for a year and making it the largest automotive manufacturing rooftop solar array in the UK.

The combined solar capacity will meet nearly 40% of the site’s energy needs, supporting the production of electric drive units and batteries for its next generation vehicles.

“JLR is proud to have delivered these renewable energy milestones," said Andrea Debbane, Chief Sustainability Officer at JLR.

"They are important because they directly reduce our global operational emissions and help move us closer to our net zero goal, whilst delivering tangible value today and for the long-term.

“The delivery of our self-generated renewable energy projects across the UK and China is part of our strategic shift to gain greater control over our energy mix against a backdrop of uncertainty – reducing our reliance on volatile markets and global grid infrastructure.”

The Wolverhampton solar farm development comes on the back of a new solar farm at JLR's Gaydon headquarters which opened this summer.

The 26-hectare, 18MW facility will supply up to 31% of the site’s energy requirements, marking the completion of the first of three of its UK solar energy projects.

Alongside the development, JLR says it has stepped up its biodiversity efforts by planting native wildflowers beneath and between the ground-mounted panels and restoring hedgerows with bird and pollinator-friendly species, targeting a biodiversity uplift well above mandated levels.

In 2026, JLR will begin installing over 10MW of solar car ports at its Halewood sitein Merseyside, which will then become the largest solar car port in the UK.

Current plans include canopy structures across Halewood, with solar walkways from the main carparks to the site entrances, providing both employees’ and visitors’ electric vehicles charging while on the premises, as well as sheltered parking and protection against weather conditions.

The Government's Industry Minister, Sarah Jones, said: "The UK is a world leader in renewables, so I'm delighted to see JLR is leading the way and helping the UK become a clean energy superpower.

“We’re serious about the benefits of net zero, which is why our modern Industrial Strategy is driving growth into our clean energy sector to attract even more investment and create jobs, backing the Plan for Change."