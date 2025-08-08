The Trewythen in Llanidloes achieves four star grading for self-catering accommodation

The Trewythen, in Great Oak Street, has eight uniquely designed, en-suite bedrooms, able to accommodate up to 20 guests, a professional kitchen, large dining area and separate living room.

Previously a four star restaurant with rooms, the property reopened on St David’s Day this year to service a demand for self-contained, quality accommodation.

Following an inspection, the Visit Wales inspector gave The Trewythen a four star self-catering grading to the delight of Catherine Isaac, who manages the property for Cambrian Training Company.

“The Trewythen was graded four stars overall and was awarded five stars cleanliness and the living and dining areas,” said Catherine. “This grading wouldn't have been possible without the help and support given behind the scenes.

“We are looking forward to welcoming plenty of new and returning customers to The Trewythen over the summer and into the autumn and winter months.”

Accommodation in the elegant, Georgian property is set over three floors, with one, large, double bedroom suite on the ground floor and seven, large, bright, en-suite double or family bedrooms on the upper floors. The rooms are named after important local landmarks and incorporate period features including fireplaces.

There is also a private courtyard area with a dining dome and outdoor seating, limited parking and storage space for walking and cycling equipment. A large public car park to the rear of the building includes four electric charging points.

The historic, Grade ll listed building was previously home to Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, a four star restaurant with rooms which closed on October 31 last year due to the challenging economic climate for the hospitality industry.

However, after analysing booking patterns, Cambrian Training Company, based in Welshpool, identified a gap in the market for self-catering accommodation for groups.

“Llanidloes is the ideal place in the middle of Wales for people from the north and south, and across the border in England, to gather for business meetings and family functions,” added Catherine.

“There is definitely a gap in the market for self-contained, self-catering accommodation for groups of people who have access to a professional kitchen if they wish to cook meals during their stay.”

Bookings are made by telephoning Tel: 01686 411333 or by emailing: reservations@trewythenhotel.wales . Visit the website https://www.trewythenhotel.wales/ for more information.

The first town on the River Severn and gateway to the Cambrian Mountains, Llanidloes offers more than 30 walking routes that link to the surrounding villages of Llangurig, Llandinam and Trefeglwys.

Pumlumon, the highest peak in the Cambrian Mountains and source of the Rivers Severn and Wye, is a popular destination for walkers and lies under 24 miles to the west.