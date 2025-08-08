Telford security firm Business Watch Guarding makes new director appointment

Elaine, who was previously the company’s Head of Finance, joined the Shropshire-based business in 2017 when she was headhunted to advance and streamline Business Watch’s finance department.

Based in Tweedale, near Madeley in south Telford, Business Watch Guarding delivers security services to public sector organisations within Shropshire and surrounding areas.

Elaine Newbury, new director at Business Watch Guarding

Paul Hinkins, Managing Director of Business Watch Guarding, said: "Elaine has worked with me for the last seven year and during this time has acquired comprehensive knowledge of the company - so when the vacancy came up for the Director’s position, it was an easy decision for me to approach her. I am delighted to say Elaine accepted and will continue to deliver her initiative-taking approach across all areas of our business.

"Over the past few years, Elaine has played a pivotal role in implementing strategic initiatives to accelerate business growth, even amidst challenging economic conditions. Her vision includes working closely with partner organisations to protect the business community and raise awareness of the crucial importance of adequate security provisions."

As Director, Elaine will help shape the future of the business, driving growth, further enhancing service offering, and strengthening partnerships with clients and partners.

She will continue to lead initiatives that improve efficiency and innovation across the company, while also championing staff development and diversity within the security sector – something that she is particularly passionate about.

"I am so honoured to be taking on this new responsibility and to continue working with such a dedicated team," she said.

"Business Watch Guarding has a proud history of safeguarding businesses across the county, and I look forward to driving our mission forward – ensuring our clients, employees, and partners feel supported, protected, and valued.”