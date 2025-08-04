Shropshire auto channel celebrates after surging past subscriber target

Independent magazine Garage Talk Unwrapped has now surpassed 14,000 subscribers on YouTube; a remarkable leap from just 1,000 subscribers in 2024.

Originally aiming to grow its subscriber list to 5,000 this year, the team behind the show has nearly tripled that goal, thanks to its success at the recent Automechanika event and growing demand for accessible, entertaining, and authentic insight into the UK aftermarket and motorsport scenes.

This year has also seen a surge in visibility for the channel, with over 150,000 views so far.

Ben Coates, Garage Talk

One standout episode alone has clocked up almost 50,000 views, cementing the show’s reputation for compelling content and candid interviews with industry leaders, drivers, engineers, and garage professionals.

"We set ourselves an ambitious target of 5,000 subscribers this year, and the response has been overwhelming," said Ben Coates, Director and Host.

"The fact that so many people are watching, subscribing, and engaging with our content tells us there's a real appetite for this kind of automotive storytelling."