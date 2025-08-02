Shropshire and Telford's best apprentices set to be honoured at awards - as finalists revealed

The event, which is set to be held in Telford in October, celebrates the brightest apprentices in the area as well as recognising employers for their support of apprenticeship programmes.

Housing Plus Group and Ricoh UK Products – both from Telford - and SJ Roberts Construction from Marton are shortlisted in the large employer category.

The medium sized employer finalists are Pave Aways from Knockin, Shingler Group of Myddle, and Iconsys from Telford.

Last year's winning apprentices and employers

In the small employer category, the three finalists are CQS Solutions and Purple Frog Systems, both from Telford, and Start Tech from Shrewsbury.

Finalists in the individual categories come from all corners of the county. Categories include construction and civil engineering, health & social care, engineering & manufacturing, IT & digital industries, early years and education, creative & media, and business legal & finance.

In addition to the individual and employer categories, an overall star apprentice for both the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin areas will also be crowned on the night.

Tickets are now on sale for the awards night, which includes a drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment. It will be held at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel on the evening of October 2.

The competition is backed by some of the county’s biggest and best names, led by headline sponsor Telford College, and supported by the Marches Careers Hub.

Other category sponsors include In-Comm Training Services, J&PR, Keele University, McPhillips, Pave Aways, Purple Frog Systems, SBC Training, Shrewsbury Colleges Group, and WR Partners.

The media partner for the event is Shropshire Business Live TV, which will be filming and streaming the awards presentations.

Carl Jones from SBLTV, who is compering the event, said: “The quality and volume of entries once again surpassed all expectations, and the judges faced a very difficult task narrowing down each category to three finalists – let alone choosing their winners.

“We’re delighted with the response to the awards in this second year, and are now really looking forward to another fantastic awards evening.

“It’s going to be a fabulous celebration of the brightest and best apprentices in the county, as well as the businesses which go the extra mile to support the next generation of skilled staff.”

The finalists, their employers, and training providers

MANUFACTURING AND ENGINEERING, sponsored by In-Comm

Tom Farquharson, Iconsys, Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Ryan Millington, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Telford College

Agata Serafin, Elite Precast Concrete, Telford College

IT AND DIGITAL INDUSTRIES, sponsored by Purple Frog Systems

Freddie Foster, Connexis, Telford College

Josh Howse, Learning Community Trust, Telford College

Kieron Walker, Start Tech, Intequal

HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE, sponsored by Keele University

Aaron Capener, Coverage Care, SBC Training

Keeley Martin, Coverage Care, SBC Training

Christina Snellgrove, Coverage Care, SBC Training

CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING, sponsored by Pave Aways

Kyle Blower, LG Blower Bricklayers, Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Honor Davies, SJ Roberts, University of Wolverhampton

Tom Potts, Morris Property, Shrewsbury Colleges Group

BUSINESS, LEGAL AND FINANCE, sponsored by SBC Training

Maddie Armstrong, Howden Insurance, SBC Training

Summer Craven, Dodd Group, Telford College

Jess Slater, Reconomy UK, Shrewsbury Colleges Group

CREATIVE AND MEDIA, sponsored by J&PR

Phoebe Clear, Schneider Electric, Aston University

Charlie-Mae Grimston, Purple Frog Systems, Telford College

Ellie Hendley, Telford College, Telford College

EARLY YEARS AND EDUCATION, sponsored by WR Partners

Joseph Archer, Belvidere School, Telford College

Kylie Bowditch, Southall School, Telford College

Tom Miles, Castle House School, Telford College

SMALL EMPLOYER, sponsored by McPhillips

CQS Solutions, Telford

Purple Frog Systems, Telford

Start Tech, Shrewsbury

MEDIUM EMPLOYER, sponsored by SBLTV

Iconsys, Telford

Pave Aways, Knockin

Shingler Group, Myddle

LARGE EMPLOYER, sponsored by Shrewsbury Colleges Group