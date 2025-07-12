Jobs boost for Telford as town firm Iconsys launches major recruitment drive

Control and automation technology specialist Iconsys says it plans to increase the workforce at its state-of-the-art smart manufacturing facility in Stafford Park, Telford, to 115 over the coming twelve months.

The firm says the move is part of an ongoing expansion programme which includes doubling the size of its functional safety team, alongside the launch of a "comprehensive consultative safety assessment service" targeted at various industries including automotive, aerospace & defence, and construction.

The company has clients in 37 countries, working on compliance and safety issues with customers across more than ten different sectors.

"When you’re already dealing with day-to-day pressures, the issue of functional safety can seem overwhelming and that’s where we can make a significant difference. We see a lot of management teams suffering from a lack of in-house capability and spiralling legislation and standards - this is where we can help,” said Leandro Gasparini, Head of Services at iconsys.

"There is an element of meeting compliance and regulations, but getting this side of your business right can also unlock a more productive work environment and operational efficiencies by upgrading obsolete machinery that can be dangerous to the workforce.”

"Our consultants will start these conversations with companies who don’t know where to turn to for help, as they may not have qualified people in-house, or may need independent advice or verification.

"Our team of TUV trained safety engineers then come into their own and can support firms with their functional safety remediation requirements, where safety issues are identified during the audit."

“The best results often come from early intervention, so the sooner we can start working with management teams, the quicker we can start making a positive impact. Ultimately, we want to facilitate the best route that doesn’t cost them significant downtime and financial pain.”

The company's new safety assessment service will tap into the company's "strong relationships" with technology providers.

The new approach will be offered to existing and future customers in key markets, including automotive, aerospace & defence, construction materials, FMCG, marine & ports, pulp & paper and transportation infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

Alongside this more comprehensive functional safety offering, the services division now includes formalised offerings in digitalisation, cybersecurity, site assessments, sustainability and energy management.

"In a nutshell, it’s complete peace of mind. Companies can use us as a single-source safety solution for eliminating ageing equipment issues, optimising technology integration and transforming the workplace culture," added Mr Gasparini.

“By the end of the safety service, we know that taking a proactive and positive approach to functional safety will deliver a whole host of operational improvements and cost savings, including reduced downtime, the use of energy efficient technology, and compliance with the latest legislation.

“Our approach is about proactively bringing in the right subject matter experts, at the right time, who talk to the right people.

“We have invested heavily in working with the best in the safety business – especially when it comes to understanding functional safety issues, regulations and identifying how to address them.”