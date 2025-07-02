Industrial action for Telford government workers 'ordered back to the office' enters sixth month

Employees at the Land Registry department, which has an office in Telford, voted to begin taking industrial action in late January after they were told they were required to be office-based for three days a week.

At a ballot in December, nearly 4000 Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) members in England and Wales demanded an end to the attendance rules and the reversal of working changes which they say resulted in staff working above their pay grade.

This week the dispute ticked into its sixth month, with union members currently working on an indefinite "work to rule" basis.

The ongoing action means staff are refusing to work extra hours to meet targets and not co-operating with a new performance management system.

"This action will have a hugely detrimental impact on HM Land Registry’s ability to deliver their services," said Wendy Doyle, HM Land Registry PCS deputy group president, following the ballot in December.