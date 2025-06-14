Tiny former insurance brokers office in Wellington sold to 'local investor' for almost £100k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Estate agents say an unnamed local investor has completed the purchase of the former Mid Counties Brokers office building near Wellington town centre.

The building, which extends to just 52 square metres, had gone up for sale for offers of around £95,000 earlier this year.

A plan to demolish the building and replace it with two residential dwellings was brought forward in 2008 but later withdrawn.

Insurance firm Mid Counties Brokers had occupied the building since 2012.

48a Walker Street, Wellington

Agents Towler Shaw Roberts said the sale had generated strong local interest.

“The property is conveniently located close to Wellington town centre, fronting Walker Street, and is within walking distance of the town’s main retail area and railway station," said Toby Shaw from Towler Shaw Roberts.

“The property, previously occupied for a number of years by an insurance broker, generated a good level of interest once we were instructed to bring it to market.”