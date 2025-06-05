Two key appointments at Shropshire-based consultancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joining the team at the Shropshire-based firm, which specialises in helping businesses grow and revitalising High Streets, are Sylvie Cowell and Helen Spickernell.

Sylvie Cowell joins as business operations manager, bringing with her a strong background in strategy, business development and leading cross-functional teams.

With extensive experience driving growth and operational excellence, Sylvie will oversee marketing, business development, customer service, office and event coordination and contract compliance. Her role focuses on streamlining operations, enhancing productivity, and supporting scalable, sustainable growth.

Helen Spickernell, newly appointed as head of relationships and business development, grew up on a Shropshire farm where community values and hard work shaped her.

After building a career in sales, account management and running her own business - following time spent living in Luxembourg - she has returned to her roots to help drive local economic prosperity. Her strong relationship-building skills and broad sector experience will support Good2Great’s continued growth across the region.

“The appointments of Sylvie and Helen mark an exciting chapter in Good2Great’s expansion strategy,” said director Johnny Themans.

“Sylvie’s addition to our newly established leadership team represents a major step in building a more structured, future-ready organisation, while Helen’s expertise will help deepen our engagement and widen our reach.

“These appointments reflect Good2Great’s ongoing investment in talent and infrastructure as it continues to empower entrepreneurs, strengthen communities and deliver results that matter.”