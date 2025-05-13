Multi-million pound redevelopment of former British Sugar site in Kidderminster gets underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Four new commercial units are set to be built on Silverwoods Trade Park, on Silverwoods Way in Kidderminster, and are set to be completed by the end of this year.

British Sugar closed its Kidderminster operation in 2004, leaving behind a 74-acre brownfield site, part of which has since been redeveloped as residential and commercial schemes.

Developer John Jones, of Omega, purchased two acres of the former British Sugar site which has now been levelled and stoned.

An artists impression of how the completed scheme could look in Kidderminster

“We have commenced four weeks of ground Improvement works, ready for building foundation,” he said.

“The steel framed buildings should start being erected in mid-June, with all four units fully clad by late autumn.

“This is the first project that we have developed, as our background is in steel frame construction. I saw it as an investment opportunity to purchase two acres of land to develop four units for letting to long term trade counter or light industrial tenants.

“The units should be ready for full occupation by the end of this year, or early next year at the latest. The whole development will be completed before the units are let.

“It’s a multi-million investment and the units will be high spec with architectural cladding panels and solar panels to improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint.”

Silverwoods Trade Park is located next to the Costa Coffee drive thru, with which it shares an access road, and opposite Aldi store.

Shrewsbury-based agents Halls Commercial, who are letting out the buildings, describe the area as being in a "sought after area of Kidderminster with significant road frontage to Silverwoods Way."

“This is an exciting and prestigious development for Kidderminster, which will make a significant contribution to the local economy and is certain to attract a lot of interest from potential tenants,” said James Evans of Halls Commercial.

“It’s great news for Kidderminster that the developer has the confidence to invest in this development speculatively. The world is currently not without its challenges but there are green shoots, like this development.”