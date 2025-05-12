Shropshire estate agents to host free webinar to help landlords

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The free online seminar which will help landlords unlock strategies to safeguard their property portfolio amid new legislation and also help them avoid potential fines or prosecution, will run on Thursday, May 15 at 6.30pm.

The Renters Rights Bill, the biggest shake up of the sector in 30 years, is set to reshape the private rental sector and unlike previous changes, this legislation will take effect immediately for new and existing landlords, with no transition period.

The webinar will delve into the transformative implications of the Renters Rights Bill 2025, which was last heard in parliament on May 6, when the House of Lords resumed committee stage. This was the second major stage of the Bill, after its introduction in the House of Commons. Implementation is anticipated from this October.

Slawek Zalewski, MARLA, Head of Lettings at Samuel Wood, is leading the webinar and said that without being properly informed, landlords could face a potential “compliance catastrophe”.

"Landlords will have to decide whether they want and whether they have time to be full time landlords and run their property like they would any other business," he said.

"It many ways this Bill is set to change the tenant landlord relationship, forcing the landlords to be more business minded about it.

"If your property is worth £200,000, landlords should consider whether if they bought a business for £200,000 how much time and energy would they put into it? Because that’s the approach landlords will need to adopt.

"Many landlords could unknowingly fall foul of compliance simply through lack of knowledge and we believe it is our duty and responsibility to help educate and inform landlords across Shropshire and help them stay abreast of changes enforced by Government.

"As an ARLA (Association of Residential Lettings Agents) accredited agent we are on top of these changes and help all our current landlords who rent their properties through us to stay compliant. But we want to ensure that those who are going it alone have the opportunity to become more educated on the ways in which they could be making errors," he added.

He also warned that some errors could result in hefty fines, but also that in the worst-case scenarios, landlords could face banning orders, prosecution and even imprisonment for failing to comply with some of the more serious laws.

"With increased legislative change, comes increased attention from local authorities which can pursue and punish non-compliant landlords. The changes in the Bill will affect all tenancies.

"Having been a private landlord myself, I have a unique perspective on the challenges landlords face daily.

"Understanding these significant changes is crucial for private landlords to be able to navigate the evolving landscape of rental regulations. Join us as we explore how this legislation will affect your rights and responsibilities, ensuring you're well-equipped to adapt to the new legal framework," he added.

During the event Slawek will break down key provisions of the Bill, discuss the potential impact on rental agreements, and offer practical advice on compliance.

Participants are asked to register for the free webinar ahead by heading to shropshirelandlordswebinar.co.uk/register or by emailingexpertadvice@samuelwood.co.uk or calling 01743 243000.