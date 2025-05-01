Country pub near Bridgnorth set to go under the hammer with £465k price tag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bache Arms in Highley, which closed last year, is set to go under the hammer with agents Lambert Smith Hampton in an online auction on June 11.

The building is currently listed with a guide price of £465,000.

According to an online listing for the property, the building comprises a public house for approximately 90 covers, with a kitchen on the ground floor and bedroom residential accommodation and function room at first floor.

A note attached to the listing prior to the sale said the vendor has "a number of potential publicans" who have expressed an interest in leasing the public house element of the building.

The building is described as having "development potential" - with planning permission to build four two-storey houses with car parking on land to the rear of the pub granted by Shropshire Council in 2020.

Formerly named the "New Inn" the pub traces its roots back as far as 1839. It was rebuilt at the turn of the 19th century.

The pub was designated as an Asset of Community Value in 2023 following a successful nomination from The Bache Arms Community Organisation - meaning the pub could not be sold until community groups had been given an opportunity to buy the building during a six month moratorium period.

