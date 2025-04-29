New jobs to be created in Telford after manufacturer secures six-figure investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Webster-Wilkinson Limited, who make high voltage transformer components, will install a new moulding plant at its Halesfield base after the firm received a six-figure funding package from equity finance firm UKSE.

Established in 1966, Webster-Wilkinson designs, makes and supplies a wide range of components for use by manufacturers of transmission and distribution transformers, network operators and utility companies around the world.

The company says its sales and marketing teams are also set to grow, with around five jobs expected to be created by the expansion.

Around 50 people are currently employed by the firm at its headquarters in Telford.

Steve Grice of UKSE, James Russell and Tony Greenfield, both of Webster-Wilkinson, with Mike Lowe, UKSE

“Thanks to the investment from UKSE, Webster-Wilkinson has been able to invest in new equipment which will ensure the business builds on nearly 60 years of operating at the forefront of high-voltage accessory manufacturing for the transformer and distribution industry," said Managing director James Russell.

The company had identified an opportunity to bring the production of a resin-based moulded product in-house by installing a new plant, after a supplier based in Gloucestershire stopped production.

Mr Russell said the firm wanted to produce the parts in Shropshire, creating more skilled work in the county and reducing the environmental impact generated through previous levels of transportation.

“With new product lines in place, we are now set up for growth and we have reduced our environmental footprint by reducing the transportation of materials while creating more skilled work in Telford,” he added.

UKSE provides finance of up to £1m to support local businesses in the West Midlands area, organised through the team based in Cannock. UKSE’s equity finance package leaves the management team in control, backed with capital from a supportive partner.

“Webster-Wilkinson is another great example of UKSE supporting a well-established manufacturing business with plans to innovate and grow. We wish them every success in their expansion plans and look forward to seeing them achieve even greater results," said UKSE area manager Steve Grice.

“With a wide range of clients including leading utility providers and others needing high grade transformer components or high-voltage solutions, both in the UK and overseas, Webster-Wilkinson are a great fit for UKSE investment, so we are delighted to support James, owner Tony Greenfield and the team with their plans.”