'Our greatest privilege' - Telford firm's donation for Second World War veterans D-Day project

Hortonwood-based boarding ramp maker Aviramp has teamed up with Delta Air Lines, Michelin and a US veterans’ charity to donate a step-free ramp to Deauville Airport in France, ahead of a special commemorative project set to be held in June.

On June 1, US airline Delta will host a nonstop charter flight directly from Atlanta to Deauville Airport as part of an educational project which will bring together American Second World War soldiers and students on an emotional journey to Normandy's beaches.

Photos from the landing and reception of the return of WWII Veterans for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day in Deauville, France, in 2024.

Organisers say the project is aimed at preserving first-hand accounts of D-Day, the name given to the Normandy landings which marked the start of the allied invasion of Normandy during the Second World War, while creating educational experiences for the young people involved.

Aviramp chief executive and founder Graham Corfield said the donation of the ramp by the Telford firm would ensure the veterans, the youngest of which is 96-years-old, would be able to get on and off their flights with dignity and safety.

"It is no exaggeration at all to say that we owe these veterans and the incredible men and women who served with them our freedom from tyranny and oppression," he said.

"What they did on those beaches 81 years ago shaped the future of Europe and the rest of the world. To be able to help the surviving veterans return to commemorate the landings, remember their colleagues and honour the fallen is the greatest privilege for this company.

"Working with Delta, Best Defense Foundation and Michelin, Aviramp is focused on making sure veterans arriving in Deauville in June are able to disembark with dignity to be greeted by the crowds we know always give them such a warm welcome."

A dedicated team from Aviramp, including a veteran of HM Armed Forces, is currently manufacturing the ramp - which will be assembled in Deauville ahead of the arrival of the Delta flight.

The event will mark only the fourth time a US passenger airline will fly directly to Normandy, with the other three being the Delta charter flights which took place from 2022-2024.

Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastia said: "We are delighted to welcome Aviramp to our programme and thrilled with the generous donation of a ramp to help the veterans.

“It is our honour and privilege to continue this historic charter and week-long celebration as a journey of remembrance and gratitude, dedicated to our World War II heroes.”