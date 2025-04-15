Shropshire businesses urged to get ready for new digital tax rules

Telford-based Turas Accountants says businesses should start getting ready now for the new Making Tax Digital (MTD) rules which come into force in one year’s time.

The government says the changes, due to be introduced in April 2026, will help reduce the so-called "tax gap", the difference between the amount of tax that should, in theory, be paid to HMRC, and what is actually paid.

Self-employed people and landlords with a turnover of more than £50,000 will be required to join the Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self-Assessment scheme from next April.

The new rules require qualifying businesses to keep digital records, use software that works with the Making Tax Digital scheme, and submit updates every quarter.

“These are significant changes on the horizon for thousands of self-employed people and landlords and it is important that they start preparing for them now rather than leave it to the last minute," said Turas owner Helen Columb.

“To add to the changes, from April 2026 MTD users will need to submit their Self-Assessment return through the same software they use for their MTD returns and you will no longer be able to submit through the HMRC portal once you have been enrolled under MTD for ITSA.

“There are a number of software options available – our choice is Xero – and it is well worth getting started now so that you can see how they work and get used to handling them.”

Under the programme, income and expenses details must be submitted quarterly using digital software although there will be no change to when tax is collected.

The scheme is set to be extended to include those with a turnover of between £30,000 and £50,000 from April 2027 and those between £20,000 and £30,000 in April 2028.

Turas, which is based in Hall Court in Telford Town Centre, started trading in 2013 as Columb & Gosling Accountants. It changed its name to Turas Accountants five years ago under Helen’s leadership.

It now works with clients across the country covering VAT, company accounts, bookkeeping and payroll. It specialises in e-commerce, helping clients who have online businesses using marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy.