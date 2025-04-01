The award nominations are open! Could you be the Black Country's employee of the year?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But employers wanting to nominate their staff will have to be quick - as the deadline for nominations is this Friday (April 4).

The award will be handed out as part of the 2025 Express & Star Business Awards, which officially launched earlier this year, set to showcase the leading players in commerce across the Black Country.

The initial shortlisting will then take place in April where the finalists will be decided upon by a team of independent judges.

Entries are now open online at expressandstarbusinessawards.co.uk for the awards' thirteen separate categories, each seeking to recognise the industry leaders in their respective fields.

2024 Business of the Year winners Inco Contracts celebrate their win

Express and Star Editor Mark Drew said: "We are delighted to once again be hosting the Express & Star Business Awards. The event a really special celebration that shines a light on the excellent work being carried out by our innovative business community.

"I am really pleased that this year's event is coming back to The Halls in Wolverhampton. It is a great venue that is perfect to showcase the work of those who are shortlisted.

"The standard of entries last year was incredibly high and I expect it to be the same this year. I would like to thank all those who have sponsored the categories and who will be helping to judge the awards."

Powered by the region’s leading multimedia powerhouse, the campaign delivers unrivalled marketing impact, putting your brand in front of thousands of engaged readers from the nation’s top regional newspaper and its fastest-growing website. It’s your chance to shine under the brightest spotlight available.

The journey culminates in a dazzling awards night at The Halls Wolverhampton on Thursday, June 5, where the finest finalists, esteemed sponsors, and prominent figures from the business and civic world will gather for an unforgettable evening of celebration, networking, and recognition.

Express and Star business awards , the Halls, Wolverhampton. Matt Randall, Dreamland.

Last year's event marked the 150th anniversary of the Express and Star, and a glittering 2024 event saw Inco Contracts, of Dunston Business Village, near Stafford, sweep the honours in the Business of the Year award, while Four Ashes firm UK Fire Door Training took Young Business of the Year. APC Chief Executive Jonathan Smith was named Business Person of the Year

Young Business Of The Year sponsored by William Gough

This award is open to any business which has been operating for five years and under. Judges will be hoping to see an overview of why the business launched and the gap in the market at that time, along with your future plans and vision.

Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year sponsored by Higgs LLP

If your business employs between 10 and 200 people and is outstanding in a number of ways, this could be the category for you. Judges will be looking for businesses who have a clear strategy and vision, aligned with financial and/or team growth, who have overcome challenges and turned difficult situations around and provided excellence in their field.

Large Business Of The Year

The award recognises outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 200+ staff which is excelling in its field.

Family Business Of The Year sponsored by Crowe LLP

This award is for a business that employs two or more family members and has achieved success in its field or industry.

Growth and Innovation Award

Open to any business with a minimum turnover of £5 million and which has achieved impressive growth over the last three years, judges will be looking for an inspirational story that will encourage others and be able to motivate other companies to maximise opportunities for growth.

Manufacturing Champion Award sponsored by Collins Aerospace

This award recognises a business that can demonstrate an efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing. Judges will be looking for growth and consistent commercial performance, increased market share and operational effectiveness.

Sustainability Award

This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business. Judges will be looking for businesses which ensure their environmental impact is kept to an absolute minimum, for example through recycling, carbon offset, water conservation or sustainable energy schemes.

Apprentice Of The Year sponsored by the Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology

This award will recognise any apprentice or trainee who has gone that extra mile and exceeded the expectations of their trainer or mentor.

Employee Wellness Excellence Award sponsored by MNA Digital

This category recognises businesses that have made a significant commitment to supporting employee health and wellbeing.

Retail, Leisure And Hospitality Business Of The Year

Open to any retail, restaurant, hotel, café, pub, leisure facility, visitor attraction or similar business excelling in its field and driving positive economic impact for the area.

Employee Of The Year

This award is a badge of honour given by employers to recognise employees for their exceptional efforts. It is reserved for those who stand out from their peers through outstanding performance, attitude, and disposition.

Business Person Of The Year sponsored by Richardson

This is an individual award that singles out business owners, entrepreneurs and senior management for their leadership contribution and for having a substantial impact on their business.

Business Of The Year sponsored by the Express and Star

Open to all sectors of business, the judges will be looking for an outstanding organisation, whose track record sets them apart from the rest.

The blue ribbon award will go to the company with an impressive turnover that has delivered a topflight performance across every part of their business and sets the standard within their industry – the very best in the region.

The Express & Star Business Awards at The Halls, Wolverhampton. Suzi Perry.

The finalists will be announced in the Express and Star after the initial judging has taken place, and site visits will then be made to all of our finalists between the April 22 and May 9 to determine the 2025 winners.

This year the trophies and programme are set to be sponsored by Compass Group.

Businesses and individuals can enter online at expressandstarbusinessawards.co.uk