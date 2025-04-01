Shropshire electrical firm rebrands to CES as part of clean energy drive

The strategic move will see the company become CES, tapping into a renewable energy market expected to see significant growth through the Government’s net zero drive.

The firm says it has recently completed several notable renewable energy projects, highlighting its expertise and commitment to integrating sustainable practices across various sectors across the UK.



“We’ve built a great reputation in recent years for our electrical work on medium to large scale solar projects across the UK and this investment in our future growth will help us capitalise on this," said Director Joe Collison.

“Our technical know-how has delivered significant value for businesses looking to both switch to clean energy, but also solve challenges around advanced energy storage and grid capacity.

“The UK has set out a blue print for clean energy transition, it has set a goal of 100 million solar panels to be installed across the country and the Industrial Strategy will deliver in tandem with the new Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

“CES’s goal is to assist businesses in adopting energy systems that not only reduce environmental impacts but also improve their efficiency and lower their costs.”

Based in Ford, CES has an established track record in installing and managing complex electrical projects, including the installation of solar systems up to 700 kW which address grid capacity issues.

Heidi Vaughan, Operations Manager at CES, added: “This is an exciting next step. Although we are now CES, we are the same experienced team delivering brilliant projects and our expertise spans a variety of sectors, each facing unique energy demands.

“From manufacturers and agricultural businesses across the Midlands and Wales to hospitality and leisure facilities in the Highlands needing remote access and control, we provide solutions that simplify the transition to renewable energy.”

