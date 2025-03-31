Telford firm Labfax hails its 'significant investment' in printing technology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The "state-of-the-art" label printer will allow it to print full colour labels digitally for the first time, and is the company's first digital label printing press.

It represents a massive investment in an ongoing growth programme for Labfax, based at Hortonwood, Telford, that will also see significant benefits for clients including reduced set up costs and minimum order quantities for printed labels.

"We are thrilled to start using the AccurioLabel 230 after what feels like years of planning for its arrival," said Claire Radnor, Operations Director at Labfax.

“This is a huge step for our company and one that will greatly benefit both our business and our rapidly expanding client base.

"With the new press, we can now offer full-colour digital labels with no setup costs or minimum order requirements. The quality is fantastic and we can cater to smaller orders - down to just 100 labels if that's what the customer needs."

“We have invested a lot of money into the company over the past few years as part of our ongoing growth strategy. Labfax continues to grow and expand and our decision to upgrade to digital label printing is the next logical step in our business progression."

Traditionally, Labfax's flexographic printing method involved setup costs and higher minimum order quantities due to the need for printing plates. The new digital press eliminates these barriers, making short print runs and cost-effective solutions a reality.

Labfax anticipates that this capability will attract more customers, not only in Shropshire but across the UK, continuing the company’s growth trajectory and expanding its appeal to a broader client base.

"In recent years, we’ve made significant investments in the business as part of our ongoing growth strategy," she said.

“Upgrading to digital label printing is the logical next step in our development. In today’s challenging economic environment, it’s vital for businesses to stay competitive and cost-conscious.

"With the AccurioLabel 230, we’re able to offer an affordable solution for digital label printing without compromising quality. This new service is designed to support businesses of all kinds, wherever they are located."