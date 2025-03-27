Telford company Transicon says £2.2bn government boost is 'welcome news' for defence supply chain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hadley-based company, which provides cutting-edge automated control systems for critical infrastructure including power stations, says it has been actively developing projects with partners in the defence sector supply chain.

“The Chancellor's boost of £2.2 billion to defence spending is welcome news for companies like ours working in critical national infrastructure," said Jennifer Hughes, general manager.

“Our team is currently helping to upgrade essential infrastructure at power stations and developing exciting AGV projects with defence sector partners. This funding gives us confidence to continue innovating and investing in these areas.

“What particularly stands out is the recognition that strong supply chains are fundamental to national security. "

The extra spending is part of the government's commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with a focus on strengthening supply chains and skills development.

The firm, which was established in 1967, specialises in manufacturing bespoke automation and control systems incorporating advanced technologies, and works with major manufacturers and producers across the UK.

“The focus on skills development is something we're especially passionate about. The engineering skills gap is a challenge we face daily and whilst we have continued to invest in training our own workforce, the Government have continually made it harder to do so.

“This latest round of investment is obviously welcomed but it needs to be in the right places to create more of the right opportunities for young people and there needs to be a focus on encouraging more women who remain underrepresented in our sector.

“We're ready to play our part in strengthening the UK's defence capabilities and look forward to working alongside government and industry partners to deliver the next generation of security solutions.”

The announcement comes as Transicon continues to grow its mechatronics division and service and maintenance offer, which contributed to sustained growth taking the company's turnover to over £5 million last year.