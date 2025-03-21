Shropshire law firm strengthens commercial property team

David Ramsbottom and Hannah Johnson have both joined Lanyon Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office and are already assisting clients with a variety of agricultural and commercial property matters.

David, who relocated from Bristol to move to Shrewsbury, specialises in the sale and purchase of agricultural land and commercial premises, agricultural tenancies, commercial leases and secured lending.

David’s clients have included a range of landed estates, banks, charities and religious institutions as well as developers and public bodies.

He said he was delighted to have joined Lanyon Bowdler, having been keen to move to Shrewsbury for a number of years.

“My wife grew up in Shrewsbury, so we knew it would be a great place to live and work,” he said.

“I am excited to work somewhere that forms part of the Shropshire landscape and has done so for an awfully long time. The connection to the local community is integral to Lanyon Bowdler’s ethos and identity, and that is part of what attracted me to the firm.”

Fellow new arrival, Hannah Johnson, is experienced in a range of legal services, including commercial property leases, property refinance, and the acquisition or sale of land for development.

Hannah said the commercial property market in Shropshire was remaining busy despite challenging economic conditions for businesses.

She said: “We have really had to hit the ground running with the department in high demand, assisting businesses and landlords with everything from lease renewals to land purchases.

“I am really pleased to have joined such a successful law firm, and I look forward to helping a growing number of clients over the coming months and years.”

Matthew Bowering, partner in the commercial and agricultural property team, welcomed David and Hannah to the firm.

“We are delighted that David and Hannah have joined the team here in Shrewsbury, and I know their expertise will be of great benefit to our clients,” he added.