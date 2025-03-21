Council is keen to help businesses find sites in mid Wales

The authority says it wants to help businesses that want to expand or relocate to Powys, but can’t find a suitable site or building that meets their needs.

“We want to help Powys businesses reach their full potential, so please let us know if we can do anything to help you find the new site or premises that you need,” said Councillor David Selby, Powys County Councils Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

“Our ambition is to create a stronger, fairer and greener Powys and we can only do that with a thriving economy that offers plenty of opportunities for well-paid employment.

“If you are considering relocating to, or starting a business in Powys, then we are here to help. Contact us to discuss the possibilities.”

Interested businesses can use this online form to give details of their ambitions and what they need to realise them: https://powysapi.evolutive.co.uk/form/anonymousform/6728eed7783ab7106537eb74



Anyone with questions about economic development in Powys should email: economicdevelopment@powys.gov.uk