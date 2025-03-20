Last call for Staffordshire businesses to get 'High Street boost'

The South Staffordshire High Street Boost programme, which was launched last autumn and has proved to be a huge success, is drawing to a close.

However, there is still an opportunity for shop and business owners in Brewood, Penkridge, Kinver, Codsall and Womborne to take advantage of the initiative.

“We don't want business owners to miss out - there is still time to book a free one-hour personalised session with a retail expert,” said Sally Themans of marketing specialists Good2Great who are working in partnership with South Staffordshire Council on the government-funded programme.

The scheme, due to complete at the end of March, looks at how businesses can enhance trade through a range of strategies including digital marketing and customer engagement techniques.

Kate Wilkinson of Kinver gift shop Country Kate is one of the many retailers who signed up to receive advice on how to increase sales.

“With the High Street Boost programme and the knowledge from my Good2Great expert Keli King we have picked up many useful points to help our business grow," she said.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for us as a small business, especially as it's funded by South Staffordshire Council, so involves no cost to us."

Councillor Mark Evans, Cabinet Member for Planning and Enterprise Services, said: "Retail and hospitality are the heartbeat of our local economy - providing jobs, supporting businesses, and building vibrant communities.

"High Street Boost is one of several projects funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, designed to provide expert support and highlight the very best of our village centres."

Anyone interested in taking part in the programme can sign up via: https://good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/southstaffshighstreetboost