Boss of Bishops Castle firm Jesmonite tackles international trade topic at conference

Piran Littleton, managing director of Bishop’s Castle manufacturing firm Jesmonite, took to the stage for the British Chambers of Commerce’s ‘Driving International Trade’ conference.

The event, which included an address from foreign secretary David Lammy who pledged a closer working relationship with UK business, brought together representatives from more than 30 chambers of commerce across the UK and overseas.

Mr Littleton, who has worked closely with his team to increase exports and achieve significant milestones including the Queen’s Award for International Trade and Global Britain Business of the Year, was part of a panel exploring how exporters can navigate the local business environment in their strategic target markets.

He was joined by Jason Morris, vice president of the British Chambers of Business in South Africa; Katy Holmes, chief executive of the British Chamber of Commerce in Dubai; and David Weatherhead, regional trade director at Lloyds.

Jesmonite produces a world-leading compound material - an acrylic-modified gypsum composite - used by millions of people including artists to make products from homewares to jewellery to large construction projects including landmark buildings and developments.

The Shropshire company has business and distribution hubs in Europe and America, and has set out to develop relationships with chamber of commerce organisations around the world.

Mr Littleton spoke about strategic decisions and practical challenges involved in entering new markets, outlining his company’s approach to strategic decision-making, and practical lessons other manufacturers could learn from the experience.

He said: “The aim of the discussion was to provide business leaders with actionable strategies and practical tools to successfully navigate local business environments in strategic international markets.

“Every market is unique, presenting distinct opportunities and challenges, and. expanding into new regions requires in-depth knowledge of local business environments, regulatory frameworks, and effective financial and legal strategies.”

The message from the panel was that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to international expansion, which requires a tailored approach.

Mr Littleton said: “At Jesmonite, we are really keen to ensure we work closely with trading partners so that we can adjust branding to suit the country.

“This means protecting intellectual property and trademarks and choosing your partners wisely - ideally working with those that match your company’s own ethos and aspirations.”

In her keynote address, BCC director general Shavaun Haviland said UK businesses were calling out for a pragmatic, growth-driven package of improvements to the UK/EU trading relationship.