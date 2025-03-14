Property management gear up for 'gruelling' triathlon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The team from LSH Residential, a leading residential managing agent with an office in Shrewsbury, are taking on the Brecon Adventure Triathlon (BAT) to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Brecon Adventure Triathlon, on April 10, will see the participants engage in three challenging activities.

First, a 7.5km hike to the summit of Pen Y Fan, the highest peak in South Wales. Following the hike, they will undertake a 16km cycle through the scenic Brecon countryside, and the event will culminate in a 3km canoe on the picturesque Monmouth Brecon Canal.

In their quest to support the Alzheimer’s Society, an organisation that provides invaluable services to improve the lives of people living with dementia, the team is seeking donations to bolster their fundraising efforts.

A spokeserspn said: “Contributions will play a crucial role in enabling the Alzheimer's Society to continue its essential work.

“All support and contributions will mean a great deal to the team at LSH Residential, Shrewsbury, and to those who benefit from the services provided by the Alzheimer’s Society.”

For further information or to make a donation, please visit the Just Giving Page: Just Giving