Award for Eccleshall firm DellaPip's ethical payments policy

DellaPip was one of just 10 businesses in the West Midlands region to receive a Fair Payment Code (FPC) Gold Award at a ceremony at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, London after paying at least 95 per cent of all invoices within 30 days.

Katrina Gibson, Director of DellaPip, is now calling for more businesses to apply for the code.

"This is a major issue. When I first started the business before it became a limited company, I was a sole trader. I was constantly having to chase invoices that were 60 days plus overdue and it’s difficult when you’re relying on that money for your salary or to pay the mortgage," she said.

“I wanted to ensure I always paid my suppliers promptly because I understand the challenges; 72% are small businesses, with 47% based in Staffordshire. If we all paid on time, imagine what impact that could have.

“I frequently pay on the day when someone sends me their invoice to ensure it gets done promptly. Many businesses depend on that money, and I don’t understand how someone can benefit from a product or service but choose not to pay until months down the line.

“I would encourage other businesses to commit to the code. There’s a real need for change and to celebrate companies who pay early, or even just on time!”

The Fair Payment Code was launched in December 2024 and is managed by the Office of the Small Business Commissioner (OSBC) on behalf of the Department for Business and Trade.

Businesses can be awarded gold, silver or bronze awards as long as they follow best practices for paying suppliers. They also must agree to abide by the code’s principles of being "clear, fair and collaborative" with their suppliers.