Telford air ramp company hoping to team up with new partners after 'most profitable year'

Aircraft boarding ramp manufacturer Aviramp says it wants to hear from aluminium and steel fabricators and vehicle hydraulic and electronics specialists as it targets a big rise in production this year, following the company's most profitable year in 2024.

The Telford-based company – a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade – banked nearly £10million of orders last year as it cemented its position as the global leader in its field.

Chief executive and company founder Graham Corfield said the firm now needed to expand production to meet increased demand – opening up the way for new supply partners to help it build on its success.

Graham Corfield, Aviramp CEO is keen to hear from steel and aluminium fabricators and electronic and hydraulic specialists in the Midlands

“We had a hugely successful 2024 and are determined to push on and do even better in the coming 12 months,” Graham said.

“We have been introducing new lean manufacturing principles to our production site and as a result have already seen a 300 per cent increase in production during a trial period.

“That gives us the opportunity to further develop our supply chain so that we can take advantage of our increased production capacity and help spread the rewards of our success across the region.

“We are particularly keen to hear from steel and aluminium fabricators and electronic and hydraulic specialists, ideally based around the Midlands. We are known for the high-quality of our products and fly the flag for the UK all over the world, so this is a fantastic opportunity.

“Don’t worry if you think your company might be too small – even if you have fewer than 10 employees we would still love to work with you because we know that quality always counts at smaller manufacturers.”

Aviramp posted record profits in 2024, with sales of more than £9million and now boasts some 750 of its ramps in use across the globe.

Graham said the company was looking at expansion in both the UK and the USA over the coming years – with a new Telford HQ and the possibility of opening a new facility in the United States already being considered.

“The future looks really positive, and I can think of no better time for us to develop new relationships with contractors to ensure we remain successful for very many years to come.”