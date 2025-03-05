Thousands of tickets snapped up for West Midlands Business Festival in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mayor Richard Parker launched the first ever West Midlands Business Festival this week, with a renewed pledge to back local businesses, create jobs and grow the economy.

The Mayor headed up an impressive line-up of speakers at Grand Station in Wolverhampton at the first of more than 80 events taking place over the next two weeks got underway.

More than 3,000 tickets have already been booked for the events, making it one of the region's biggest and most influential annual business-to-business events.

Mayor Richard Parker will be among thousands of guests at the West Midlands Business Festival

"I am delighted to launch the West Midlands’ first ever business festival. And with 3,000 businesses and entrepreneurs booked to attend, it promises to be an unmissable event," said mayor Richard Parker.

“Our SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy and that’s why I’m backing thousands of them with expert support and more than £10m in grants awarded in less than a year.

“The next two weeks are packed with even more incredible opportunities for businesses to connect and collaborate with each other and help drive our economy to the next level.”

The festival has been organised by Business Growth West Midlands (BGWM), which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The packed programme of events over the coming fortnight includes free-to-attend workshops, masterclasses, how-to sessions, summits, networking opportunities, and other events for start-ups, executives, entrepreneurs, and people at the beginning of their careers.