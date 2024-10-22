Shifnal ready for free half term pumpkin hunt

The town is hosting its second pumpkin hunt – to take place during October half term.

Sally Themans, of Love Shifnal, said: “We hope the activity will provide some Halloween fun for families in the area, encouraging them to explore their town and be rewarded with some treats”.

Participants in the event, which runs from Saturday until November 2, have to collect a trail map from Woods the Cleaners, Shifnal Library, Nan’s Café or gift shop Presence, and then search for pumpkins and clues in shop windows.

“The children then have to solve the riddle from the clues and return their answers to Woods, Nan’s, the library or Presence to collect a Halloween treat,” Sally explained.

“It is set to be a really enjoyable week and is a great way of encouraging families to get out and about and support local businesses – and it's a good opportunity for the traders in the town to join together with the community.”

Retailers and businesses taking part include Rachael The Flower Girl, Woods Dry Cleaners, Black Orchid Salon, Finest Feet, Presence, Alexander’s Café, The Flower Pot, No. 5 Café, Shifnal Home and Garden, Edgerton’s Barbers, Nan’s Café, Level Up Beauticians, Severn Hospice Shop, CD Financial, First Impressions Beauty,

Richards, Fields of Shifnal, Jacksons the Butchers, Clarkes Solicitors, Shifnal Library, The Plough and Catherine’s Bakery.