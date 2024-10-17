Sustainability drive continues at Bradford Estates offices

The system, along with electric vehicle chargers, has been introduced at the business’ estates office on the A5 in Weston-under-Lizard to reduce reliance on the electricity grid and cut environmental impact.

Bradford Estates, which stewards 12,000 acres on the Shropshire and Staffordshire borders, will produce its own power through the panels to be used or retained in its own battery store, pushing any surplus back through the grid.

The 14 kilowatt panels will meet the business’s requirements, including the addition of plug-in car chargers for its management fleet, installed as part of the project.

Construction Director Graham Young said: “Bradford Estates is determined to increase its renewable energy use and reduce its impact on the environment, so moving to solar panels with the backing of Staffordshire County Council was another step forward in our programme of sustainable investment.

“With the installation of the new panels and the storage system, everything produced is either used in real time or pushed back to the grid.

“As our estates office is in a rural area, we have also been affected by power outages so the new set-up will provide a back-up to reduce the threat of losing supply.”

The project received match funding from Staffordshire County Council under its Green Solutions programme, which offers support to businesses to take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, funded by the council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation and Staffordshire County Council.

Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Councils Cabinet Member for Environment, Infrastructure and Climate Change, said: “The installation of solar panels and electric vehicle charging facilities at Bradford Estates is a great example of the practical steps which we would like to support businesses to take to cut their environmental impact.

“Renewable technologies and battery storage are just one of the ways Staffordshire County Council is helping companies make their business greener, reducing the impact upon the environment.”

Bradford Estates is implementing a 100-year plan centred around woodland creation, soil health, circular economy and renewable energy to ensure a healthy and prosperous future for the local area.

Last year a 200-kilowatt array of solar panels were installed on its farm centre at Woodlands Farm, on Mill Lane, Weston-under-Lizard, which is used for drying grain.

The building, which has the latest tech controls in place, was built using carbon friendly concrete as part of the company’s drive to become net zero on its environmental impact.

Managing Director Alexander Newport welcomed the completion of the new project at the offices.

He said: “Bradford Estates prioritises the use of sustainable practices in all its activities so the new solar panels and vehicle chargers at the estates offices further reinforces our journey towards net zero.”

Local businesses can access funding to enhance their environmental sustainability through the Green Solutions scheme, managed by Staffordshire County Council with the Business Energy Advice Service. For more information, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/greensolutions