Shropshire firm celebrates International Credit Union Day

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s Just Credit Union is among those marking the annual day, which this year’s theme ‘One World Through Co-operative Finance’ highlighting how the credit union movement brings people closer together through democratic, member-owned financial institutions that put people above profit.

Karen Farrow, Chief Officer of Just Credit Union, said today: “ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help members work towards achieving their financial goals.

“Just Credit Union is very much rooted in our local communities of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin and ICU Day is a great opportunity to reflect on the fact that we are also part of a very large global community that operates to the same inclusive co-operative and ethical values.

“Credit unions were built on the principle of ‘people helping people’ which is a philosophy we have seen in action for more than 100 years.

“This involves credit unions providing access to affordable financial products and striving to meet the needs of often under-served communities. We are proud to be a part of this tradition.”

Karen added: “Just Credit Union really does help its local community and economy and what people save with us is lent to local people at fair and equitable rates and the interest charged on loans pays to run the credit union rather than corporate profits.

“We will be sharing some of our members stories on social media using #ICU Day with International Credit Union Day being brought to us by Credit Union National Association and World Council of Credit Unions.”