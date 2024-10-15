Reconomy named among fastest growing firms in the UK

The list celebrates the fastest-growing businesses across the country and Reconomy is among the top 350 businesses nationwide.

It is also secured a place in the top 50 for the Midlands, a region known for its dynamic business landscape.

The UK Fast Growth Index showcases companies driving innovation, creating jobs, and boosting economic development.

Collectively, the businesses on this year’s list generate over £12 billion in turnover, highlighting the critical role they play in the UK's economy.