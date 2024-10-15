PP Plus set to issue ‘commercialisation’ rallying call at Advanced Engineering

PP Plus, which brings together the best of manufacturing, business and academia, will deliver two keynote speeches during the show on October 30-31 that will encourage domestic companies to work together to ensure IP born here is maximised here – helping to generate wealth and jobs in the process.

It will be the first time the organisation has exhibited at the high-profile industry event and comes after it boosted its membership numbers from 20 to 22 with the addition of business support experts Oxford Innovation Advice and Wanted Studio, a leader in brand, investor confidence and business functions.

Together, they can take innovators from concept development and prototyping to protecting their IP, contract manufacturing and driving sales through PR and marketing.

Richard Spears, Marketing Manager and one of the key drivers behind PP Plus, said: “We’ve seen massive demand for this initiative since we launched back in April and am currently working with companies to bring new technologies to market in photovoltaic solar panels, reverse vending, vertical farming and AI vision systems.