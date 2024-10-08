Newtown firm's restructuring plan could see 65 jobs axed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nidec Drives said proposed changes are "due to ongoing depressed global market conditions and the resulting challenging business environment, which is expected to extend beyond 2024 and into 2025".

Nidec Drives, formerly Control Techniques, is considering a proposal, subject to consultation with affected employees and employee representatives, to restructure staff levels at both the UK manufacturing and World Headquarters facilities based in the town.

Nidec Drives

The proposal could lead to the loss of up to 65 jobs; but it is expected that there would be some opportunity for redeployment into other roles in the company.

Nidec Drives, a manufacturer of electric motor control technology, employs 636 people at the facilities.

A statement said: "Nidec Drives is committed to being a key employer in this region, as well as a high-quality reliable partner to their customers both in the UK and globally, and any restructuring decision will be made with these priorities in mind.

"Employees affected by any restructuring decision would be offered a redundancy package including outplacement support services. Nidec Drives will work closely with their Employee Action Group and government at a local and national level to ensure provision of as much assistance and support as possible."