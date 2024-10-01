Nicol & Co sets a gold standard

The Worcestershire residential agent has won a Gold Award for Sales and a Gold Award for Lettings and a listing in the Best Estate Agent Guide after being assessed alongside 99.6 per cent of estate agents in the country.

The awards will be presented to managing director Matt Nicol and the team at the EA Masters, the most prestigious event in the UK estate agency calendar which includes a gala dinner celebration on November 5 at Evolution London in Battersea.

Last year, Nicol & Co. won the coveted title of Sales Agency of the Year, beating 13,080 estate agency firms nationwide, and went on to achieve a hat-trick, securing the titles of "Best Sales" and "Best Sales & Lettings" in the 2-5 Office categories.

This year’s conference will highlight the theme “Dare to Win”, focusing on “taking smart risks, challenging the status quo” and challenging agents to push themselves out of their comfort zone to achieve incredible results.